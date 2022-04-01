      Weather Alert

Kyle Hume’s Reaction To Hearing His Song On DJX

Apr 1, 2022 @ 6:57am

Kyle Hume Hears His Song On 99.7 DJX For The 1st Time!

This is a moment that is always special for a radio station.  The moment an artist hears their song on the radio for the very 1st time! This recently happened with Louisville’s Kyle Hume, who was sitting in his car when his hit, “If I Would Have Known” came on 99.7 DJX!

@kyle_humeThis is because of you all! Thank you all for getting me here!♬ If I Would Have Known – Kyle Hume

Thank you for sharing this moment with us!

You can catch Kyle Hume at the Kentucky Derby Festival’s Kroger’s Fest-A-Ville stage on April 29th!

TAGS
If I Would Have Known Julian Kyle Hume
POPULAR POSTS
This Is The One Moment EVERYBODY Is Talking About At The Oscars
The Most Iconic April Fool's News Report EVER
Will Smith Publicly Apologizes To Chris Rock, Academy Launches Formal Review
Ben and Kelly's $20,000 Gas Giveaway
Is *NSYNC Getting Back Together?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On