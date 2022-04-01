Kyle Hume’s Reaction To Hearing His Song On DJX

This is a moment that is always special for a radio station. The moment an artist hears their song on the radio for the very 1st time! This recently happened with Louisville’s Kyle Hume, who was sitting in his car when his hit, “If I Would Have Known” came on 99.7 DJX!
@kyle_humeThis is because of you all! Thank you all for getting me here!♬ If I Would Have Known – Kyle Hume
Thank you for sharing this moment with us!
You can catch Kyle Hume at the Kentucky Derby Festival’s Kroger’s Fest-A-Ville stage on April 29th!