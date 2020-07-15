Kung Fu Bears Are Giving Us Life

A couple of bears seeming to have some Kung Fu skills are capturing the Internet’s hearts. The latest has nunchucks.
Sure, we survived the Murder Hornets but now we have to deal with Karate Bears. pic.twitter.com/Advl9v0hrC
— William K. Wolfrum (@Wolfrum) July 13, 2020
This is apparently at the Yagiyama Zoological Park in Japan.
Watch out! This Kung Fu bear is showing off his Bruce Lee’s nunchaku skill at Yagiyama Zoological Park in Japan. pic.twitter.com/J597SL5vLL
— CGTN America (@cgtnamerica) July 14, 2020
Respect.