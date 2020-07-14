Kroger Announces They’re Not “Changing”
Kroger’s not “changing.”
In what could be the beginning of the end for coins, the country’s largest supermarket chain has announced it will no longer give its customers coins as change.
Kroger officials on Monday revealed cashiers will now offer customers two options in lieu of receiving change: they can either apply it to their loyalty cards to use for their next purchase, or they can donate it to Kroger’s “Round Up” program, which gives the change to charity.
In June, the Federal Reserve revealed less people have been spending cash because of the coronavirus, resulting in far less coins in circulation than usual.
Outside of vending machines, we can’t even remember the last time we needed change. Do we even need coins anymore?