Kristin Cavallari’s Divorce Is Getting Ugly REAL QUICK
Welllll that whole “we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce” thing went out the window in about 2.2 seconds.
Kristin Cavallari has filed legal docs, obtained by TMZ, in which she alleges “misconduct” on the part of Jay Cutler and claims that’s what triggered the divorce. She says Jay “is guilty of such inappropriate marital conduct as renders further cohabitation unsafe and improper.”
It’s puzzling because Kristin also insinuates Jay has accused her of misconduct … “any misconduct alleged or implied against her in the complaint for divorce was in response to and/or as a result of misconduct on behalf of the Husband.” But Jay never mentioned “misconduct” against Kristin in his petition.
Kristin is asking for primary physical custody and wants Jay to have visitation. He wants joint custody of their 3 kids.
She also wants child support and wants Jay to pay for their kids’ health insurance and maintain a life insurance policy where she is listed as sole beneficiary.
Kristin says the grounds for divorce are both “inappropriate marital conduct” and “irreconcilable differences.” Something must have happened during their quarantine, because Kristin lists the date of separation as April 7, the day they came back from the Bahamas. Jay lists the date of separation as April 21.
