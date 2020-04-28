      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Kristin Cavallari’s Divorce Is Getting Ugly REAL QUICK

Apr 28, 2020 @ 7:55am

Welllll that whole “we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce” thing went out the window in about 2.2 seconds.

Kristin Cavallari has filed legal docs, obtained by TMZ, in which she alleges “misconduct” on the part of Jay Cutler and claims that’s what triggered the divorce. She says Jay “is guilty of such inappropriate marital conduct as renders further cohabitation unsafe and improper.”
It’s puzzling because Kristin also insinuates Jay has accused her of misconduct … “any misconduct alleged or implied against her in the complaint for divorce was in response to and/or as a result of misconduct on behalf of the Husband.” But Jay never mentioned “misconduct” against Kristin in his petition.
Kristin is asking for primary physical custody and wants Jay to have visitation. He wants joint custody of their 3 kids.
She also wants child support and wants Jay to pay for their kids’ health insurance and maintain a life insurance policy where she is listed as sole beneficiary.
Kristin says the grounds for divorce are both “inappropriate marital conduct” and “irreconcilable differences.” Something must have happened during their quarantine, because Kristin lists the date of separation as April 7, the day they came back from the Bahamas. Jay lists the date of separation as April 21.

GET THE LATEST HERE

TAGS
accusations Divorce filed jay cutler kristin cavallari marital misconduct TMZ
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Louisville 4th Grader In Super Bowl Ad
Louisville Zoo is Launching New Sloth Exhibit Complete with Meet-And-Greet Opportunity
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE