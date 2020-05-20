      Breaking News
Kristin Cavallari Ending Her Reality Show

May 20, 2020 @ 8:54am

Kristin Cavallari announced that her E! reality series “Very Cavallari” is ending after three seasons with a heartfelt message.

She wrote, “As I start this new chapter in my life, I have decided not to continue with ‘Very Cavallari.’ I’ve absolutely loved my time filming and am so grateful to E! Entertainment for making this journey possible. To the fans: I can’t thank you enough for all your support and for keeping up with me all of these years. I love you guys.”

Cavallari and her husband, former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler filed for divorce in April.

