Kristin Cavallari Ending Her Reality Show
Kristin Cavallari announced that her E! reality series “Very Cavallari” is ending after three seasons with a heartfelt message.
She wrote, “As I start this new chapter in my life, I have decided not to continue with ‘Very Cavallari.’ I’ve absolutely loved my time filming and am so grateful to E! Entertainment for making this journey possible. To the fans: I can’t thank you enough for all your support and for keeping up with me all of these years. I love you guys.”
Cavallari and her husband, former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler filed for divorce in April.