Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Announce Divorce After 10 Years of Marriage

And another one bites the dust, sadly. But no, cheating was not the case! These two still share so much love together, and 3 kids!
View this post on Instagram
With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce. We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.
A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Apr 26, 2020 at 10:11am PDT
With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce. We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.
A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Apr 26, 2020 at 10:11am PDT