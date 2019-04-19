Kristin Cavallari Admits Most Of Her Story Lines On “The Hills” Were FAKE

Kristin Cavallari was painted as the villain on The Hills — but not all of her story lines were real.

She has her own show now, Very Cavallari, and opened up on the Wednesday, April 17, episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen when a caller asked her about costar Whitney Port’s recent claim that her Paris trip in 2006 was fake. “This is the first I’m hearing about this,” Cavallari said before she noted that it was before her time on the show, which she joined in 2009.

“I’ve never heard that, but I can tell you, most of my stuff wasn’t real,” the Laguna Beach alum continued. “So, I’m going to take that road and say that maybe it’s true. I’m just happy that more people are finally coming out saying that stuff isn’t real because for the longest time it was only me, so thank you, Whitney!”

MORE HERE