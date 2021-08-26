      Weather Alert

Kristen Stewart As Princess Diana In First Poster For “Spencer”

Aug 26, 2021 @ 8:44am

Kristen Stewart is starring as Princess Diana of Wales in the upcoming biopic, Spencer. The  movie will focus on Princess Diana’s marriage to—and subsequent divorce from—Prince Charles.

The drama in the film unfolds over the course of three days, including one of her final Christmas holidays in the House of Windsor in England. In theaters November 5th.

MORE HERE

TAGS
Kristen Stewart movie Poster Princess Diana Spencer
POPULAR POSTS
The Baby From Nirvana's "Nevermind" Album Cover Is Suing
Britney Spears' Housekeeper Called The Police On Her
Mike Richards Steps Down As 'Jeopardy' Host
Racing Louisville Wins Inaugural Women's Cup
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Trailer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On