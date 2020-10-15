Kristen Bell Stands By Dax Shepard After Recent Relapse In All New Interview
Kristen Bell joined Ellen Degeneres this week to open up about everything going on recently in her life, including the loss of her dog Barbara, and most importantly, her husband Dax Shepard.
Kristen continues to stand by and support her husband Dax Shepard after he suffers a relapse after 16 years of sobriety. Dax took to his own podcast to own up to the fact that he slipped back into pain pills, and now Kristen has his back. She says he’s “very worth it” and everyone fights their own demons from anxiety and depression to addiction.