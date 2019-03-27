Kristen Bell Sings A Song About Her Daughter’s Fart…And It’s A Symphonic Rock Masterpiece

Could this be the next ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’?

Quite possibly.  Kristen Bell teamed up with her friend, Bob Mervak, to create a song inspired by her 3-year-old daughter Delta’s…um…fart. Not kidding. And it’s an epic JAM.  It’s delicious for your earhole. What a legacy she’s carving.  We’re going to choose to think they’ll play this at Delta’s wedding someday.

 

