Kristen Bell Sings A Song About Her Daughter’s Fart…And It’s A Symphonic Rock Masterpiece

Could this be the next ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’?
My best friend @bobmervak is pure magic. This gem started as a little tune he created with my 3 year old daughter in our living room and has now grown into a full symphonic masterpiece. I am in constant awe of his gift and feel so lucky to know this walking reminder of the power of music. Recording this was some of the most fun I’ve had as a grown up. This delight is now available for your 👂 on iTunes, Spotify, YouTube, anywhere you get your music. Link in bio ❤️🎹👫
Quite possibly. Kristen Bell teamed up with her friend, Bob Mervak, to create a song inspired by her 3-year-old daughter Delta’s…um…fart. Not kidding. And it’s an epic JAM. It’s delicious for your earhole. What a legacy she’s carving. We’re going to choose to think they’ll play this at Delta’s wedding someday.