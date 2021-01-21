Kristen Bell Opens Up About Potty Training Her Kids, Saying They Get It At Different Times

It’s a struggle for any parent…potty training can be extremely challenging. But Kristen Bell isn’t going to stand for mom shaming.
“I’m different from the person sitting next to me, and our children have the same differences, right? I just don’t buy into this idea that someone is allowed to shame you.” Bell opened up last summer that her 6-year-old, Delta, was “getting there” in the potty training process. She urged other parents not to feel embarrassed if their kids take longer in figuring out how to use the toilet. They realized Delta has a smaller bladder than other kids. “She’s tinier and she can’t hold her pee throughout the entire night. Once we realized it wasn’t necessarily something we were doing wrong and it was just the size of her body, it lifted all of the shame,” “I thought, ‘Oh yeah, this is just how her body’s going to grow.’ And when she hits that milestone where she has a growth spurt, her bladder will be big enough and she will be fine. She’s not going to be wearing diapers in high school!”
“The reality is I have two very different children. One got potty-trained really early,” says Bell of her 7-year-old daughter Lincoln. “One got potty-trained much later. Both of them are going to, I assume, graduate high school and be able to function in the world and that will never be an issue.”
“You’ve just got to nurture these little ones until they’re out of the house. That’s really the only piece of advice. Make sure they’re alive until they’re out of the house.”
