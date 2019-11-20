Kristen Bell Cracks Jokes On Walk of Fame
It was a big day for Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel…they each got their own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Tuesday.
True to form Kristen started off her speech by noting her husband, Dax Shepard, always says she was “born with a horseshoe up my a–” because she’s obviously unrealistically lucky. From there she went on to name drop Cher, who helped her create The Cher Test, after telling her once “if it doesn’t matter in five years, it doesn’t matter.”
Of course, Bell couldn’t resist the opportunity to make a “Frozen” joke, revealing the true meaning behind the film’s signature song;
“This star will really only know its true value when, inevitably, someone is mugged in that very spot, and as they clutch their purse the assailant screams, ‘Let it go!’ And the victim will look up and say, ‘That’s not even her song you son of a b***h,’” “Only then will I know that I’ve truly made it.”
The two also appeared on GMA talking about the movie…