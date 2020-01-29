Kristen Bell And Dax Shepherd Fight Like Any Other Married Couple…About Housework
NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 06: Host Kristen Bell arrives at the 2012 CMT Music awards at the Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2012 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)
Kristen Bell says she and her husband Dax Shepard have fought just like every other couple, and explained how they made up during a recent argument. This just proves how relatable they are to normal non-famous couples.
She talked about it on Justin Long’s podcast Life Is Short with Justin Long and said, “We had this pretty incredible fight recently. Incredible. I mean like top of the lungs screaming. It was about the things around the house that I felt I needed to help with. We have a relationship where you are supposed to be able to say I need your help with this. For those of you listening, I’m telling this from my perspective. He’s not here, he can’t defend himself.
Kristen was leaving their home for work and had left a note for Dax with information on a couple of household chores that needed to be done.
Kristen said, “I left a note and I was like, ‘Hey dad! Would you mind taking the two towels in the dryer and folding them’ and then like one other thing. I thought, ‘That’s 10 minutes of work, I can say that.’ At that point, the house work was getting to be a lot for me. The keeping up with the mom stuff, the shoes being outgrown, all of that. So I left this note and I came home on Sunday, everything was fine. Monday night we’re laying in bed and… he goes, ‘When you leave me notes, yeah, I feel really controlled,’ and he launched into how he felt about it.”
Instead of immediately responding with anger, Kristen said she took a second to respond calmly, telling Dax, “OK, I totally hear you. It will never happen again. If I need something to be done around the house what is a way I can do it, that you’d be OK with hearing?”
But then, somehow their emotions got the best of them and she said, “We both blacked out and got into a fight and I don’t actually remember what happened but what transpired was a lot of volume, a lot of harsh words being thrown around, and it was an angry, angry fight about how nobody does anything for anybody else. I grabbed my pillow and stomped down the hall and I sleep in the front room and I’m crying. We don’t talk for three days.”
Kristen did find a way to make up with Dax when she took her daughters to a dog cafe and met a rescue dog named Frank. When she video chatted Dax to introduce him to Frank, he would allow another dog into their home.
Kristen said, “I didn’t get an apology, but I got a dog! This is so much better than an apology. So I bring the dog home, it’s great.”
She added, “We never talked about that fight, ever, but I will say this: Every single thing that I have needed done or thought, ‘I’d want help with this,’ since that fight, he has been ahead of. I couldn’t complain about him if I tried right now.”
