Krispy Kreme Will Give You A Free Pumpkin Spice Donut Today

Krispy Kreme has followed suit with the Pumpkin Spice craze, brought back the pumpkin spice donut and you can get one for free today only!

If you’re a Krispy Kreme rewards member, you may want to high-tail it into Krispy Kreme as soon as you can. Today only, they’re giving away Pumpkin Spice donuts! I’m just going to go out on a limb and assume they’re limiting that to just one donut per customer.

The lowdown on this donut is as follows. It’s nothing more than an old-fashioned cake donut with pumpkin spice flavor and a sugary glaze.

yeah sex is cool but have you tried the new seasonal pumpkin spice cake donut from krispy kreme? — caylor (@caylortompkins) September 16, 2018

