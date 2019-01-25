Krispy Kreme To Release “Conversation” Valentine Doughnuts

Krispy Kreme has saved Valentine’s Day!

Finding a box of Sweethearts candy might prove to be difficult this Valentine’s Day, but those wishing to say “Be Mine” will still be in luck.

Krispy Kreme has the hookup this year with new conversation hearts doughnuts that resemble the chalky confection.

They come in four types of filling and feature sayings printed on top such as “I ♥ U,” “Pick Me!” “DM Me,” “So Extra,” and “All The Feels.”

Romantic types can place their orders in stores starting January 30th through the big day. Not sure this is for your partner? You can score a freebie (with additional purchase) on February 6th to help you decide.