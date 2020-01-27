      Weather Alert

Krispy Kreme Is Bringing Back Its Conversation Heart Donuts This Year

Jan 27, 2020 @ 3:01pm

Many of us can agree we loved those chalky conversation hearts for the tradition not the taste.

So Krispy Kreme is making their own version!

Krispy Kreme conversation hearts will have the cute sayings and pastel colors of the candy ones, except all in the form of a jelly-filled donut.

 

They’ll be available from January 27 up until the big day on February 14.

The conversation heart donuts will come in cake batter, strawberry and kreme, original kreme, and chocolate kreme flavors—so basically all your bases are covered.

Along with these four flavors, there will be 24 different sayings on the donuts from “XOXO” to “Love” to a straight to the point “BAE”.

 

TAGS
conversation hearts donuts doughnuts Krispy Kreme Valentine's Day
POPULAR POSTS
Big Bang Theory Stars Set to Star in a New Show to take Place in Louisville
At a Twista Concert, Sign Language Interpreter Becomes the Real Star
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
Listen Now On Alexa!
Privacy Policy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE