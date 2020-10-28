      Weather Alert

Krispy Kreme Giving Out Free Donuts And “I Voted” Stickers On Election Day

Oct 28, 2020 @ 6:42am
MIAMI, FL - MAY 09: In this photo illustration, Krispy Kreme Donuts are seen outside of a store on May 09, 2016 in Miami, Florida. JAB Holdings Company, announced it is acquiring Krispy Kreme Donuts in a deal valued at $1.35 billion. (Photo illustration by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Krispy Kreme announced that they will be giving away free donuts on Election Day, November 3.  Anyone who visits a Krispy Kreme location will receive a complimentary original glazed donut — no purchase necessary.

On top of the free donuts, Krispy Kreme will also be handing out “I Voted” stickers to whoever stops by. Since voting by mail has increased this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, many voters haven’t received stickers.

 

The free donuts and stickers will be available at participating Krispy Kreme locations while supplies last.

