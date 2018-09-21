Kris Jenner Takes Blame On Kylie’s Milkless-Cereal Life

Kris Jenner took the blame on Kylie’s milkless-cereal life!

If you haven’t heard, Twitter FREAKED out to find out that Kylie Jenner has never had her cereal with milk! What has she been drinking with it? Water?! Kylie shared that she has been eating her cereal dry and tried it with milk for the first time with Cinnamon Toast Crunch–Not a bad choice Kylie. More importantly, Kris Jenner took the blame for what Kylie has been missing out on her whole life.

In an interview with E! News, Kris admits that she never gave Kylie cereal with milk. She says that as a child, she believes Kylie had cereal dry once and liked it! At that point Kris did not even bother to give it to Kylie with milk. Kris admits to being a fan of almond milk! Is that even good with cereal? Is that illegal?

