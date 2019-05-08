Kraft Will PAY YOU $100 To Get A Babysitter on Mother’s Day

DEAR KRAFT, THANK YOU! Kraft has announced a new program, “Kraft Mother’s Day Away”, in which they’ll reimburse you $100 for getting a babysitter!
Kraft is holding a promotion to pay for babysitting costs on Mother’s Day. To qualify, parents have to submit proof that they paid a babysitter. https://t.co/R5zxaHwAqj
YES YES YES! Here’s the basic details:
- You have to hire a babysitter, and keep the receipt
- You have to upload that receipt to their website asap for Sunday
- They are only giving out $50,000!