Kraft Releasing Pink Candy Mac and Cheese For Valentine’s Day
A bowl of prepared boxed macaroni and cheese isolated on white.
Kraft has introduced a new candy-flavored mac and cheese just in time for Valentine’s Day. The limited-edition noodles have the same cheesy flavor as the original, but with an extra candy packet that turns the mac and cheese a bright pink color and adds a dusting of sweetness. But the color doesn’t come from crushed up candies. The pink hue is actually derived from beetroot and carrot concentrates. As for what makes it tastes like candy, the extra packet of powder contains fructose, natural flavors and vanilla extract.
Kraft announced the Candy Mac on their Instagram page, and reaction was mixed. But this isn’t something you’re going to find in stores and in fact, only 1,000 people can WIN a box. To enter for a chance to win a box, CLICK HERE. Winners will receive their prize just in time for Valentine’s Day.