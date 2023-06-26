Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Reveal the Gender Of Their Baby

Source: YouTube

Last week, the world found out Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were expecting when she held a sign up at a Blink-182 show. Over the weekend, they hosted a gender reveal party for family and friends. When guests arrived, they all got either a pink or blue wristband depending on whether they thought her bun in the oven was a boy or girl. Kardashian and Barker also gave guests all-access passes and told them to take photos with disposable cameras.

A confetti cannon revealed the answer!