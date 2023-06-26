99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Reveal the Gender Of Their Baby

June 26, 2023 9:10AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Last week, the world found out Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were expecting when she held a sign up at a Blink-182 show. Over the weekend, they hosted a gender reveal party for family and friends. When guests arrived, they all got either a pink or blue wristband depending on whether they thought her bun in the oven was a boy or girl. Kardashian and Barker also gave guests all-access passes and told them to take photos with disposable cameras.

 

A confetti cannon revealed the answer!

More about:
baby
gender reveal
Kourtney Kardashian
travis barker

POPULAR POSTS

1

Four Kids Rescued After Surviving Deadly Plane Crash 40 Days In the Jungle
2

A Local Casting Director Is Looking For Extras For A Movie Filming Here
3

Ed Sheeran Set A New Attendance Record With His Biggest US Audience EVER
4

Tom Brady Takes Out MrBeast's Drone From A Yacht
5

Tom Holland Clarifies His Break From Acting

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE