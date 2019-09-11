Kohl’s and Aldi are Teaming Up for Better Shopping in One Store
Wait, WHAT? I can go get some new clothes and with my Kohl’s coupons and Kohl’s cash, and then swing to another aisle to get better priced eggs and milk? IS THIS REAL?
Kohl’s and Aldi are teaming up for quite the business venture.
Soon you will be able to stop by Kohl’s for a new outfit and grab eggs and milk at the same place and that’s where Aldi comes into play.
Kohl’s has 300 stores on the map for the hybrid stores with the first of the new stores opening in Wisconsin.
The stores hope to have 2,500 locations by the end of 2022.