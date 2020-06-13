Kobe Bryant Will Receive a Posthumous Emmy Award
Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on against the Washington Wizards in the first half at Verizon Center on December 2, 2015 in Washington, DC.
Kobe Bryant will be honored posthumously with an Emmy award. He will receive the 72nd Los Angeles Area Emmy Governors Award.
The award will honor Kobe’s, philanthropy, community building and inspiration that extended beyond the basketball court. The award show will air on July 18th.