Kobe Bryant Dies in a Helicopter Crash
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - MARCH 04: Kobe Bryant attends the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Our hearts hurt with the news that Kobe Bryant has tragically died in a helicopter crash this morning. All the details here.
TMZ has confirmed that Kobe Bryant was one of 9 that died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas Sunday morning.
12:35 PM PT — Kobe’s daughter Gianna Maria Onore — aka GiGi — was also on board the helicopter and died in the crash … reps for Kobe tell TMZ Sports. She was 13.
They were on their way to the Mamba Academy for a basketball practice when the crash occurred. The Academy is in nearby Thousand Oaks.
https://twitter.com/barstoolsports/status/1221574880430370816?s=21
The cause of the crash is under investigation.