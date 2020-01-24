Kit Kat Mini Ice Cream Bars are Rumored to be Hitting Stores Soon
Kit Kat and ice cream lovers get ready to make your taste buds dance!
You no longer have to break up your Kit Kat wafers to put in your ice cream. Instead, Hershey’s will put the ice cream in your Kit Kat for you.
According to Instagrammer @Candyhunting, Kit Kat Minis Wafer with Fudge frozen dessert bars are coming soon.
The mini dessert bars are easy to just pop in your mouth!
Keep an eye out for these in a grocery store near you.