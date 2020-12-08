      Weather Alert

Kit Kat Fruity Cereal Flavor Coming Next Year

Dec 8, 2020 @ 6:23am
top view bowl of colorful loops cereals for breakfast

Looks like Hershey’s is diving into the breakfast world, sort of.  Kit Kat Fruity Cereal is coming but we’ll have to wait until June. It is described as “crisp wafers in fruity cereal flavored crème naturally & artificially flavored.” They are coating in a light pink crème that will remind you of cereal.

 

Will you try this? Frankford/Post beat them to the game with a Fruity Pebbles candy bar so this isn’t a new idea..

 

SOURCE

