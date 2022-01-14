      Weather Alert

Kit Kat Duos Strawberry + Dark Chocolate…A Review

Jan 14, 2022 @ 6:46am

Hershey’s Kit Kat is known for its out-of-the-box, yet tasty, flavors. Fruity Cereal or Key Lime Pie, anyone? In April 2019, they rolled out the Duos line, which combines two flavors on each wafer. So far, we’ve had Mint + Dark Chocolate and Mocha + Chocolate, and now there’s a third variety making its way to stores. And it looks like the best one yet!

The bottom half features dark chocolate and top half is covered in strawberry-flavored creme…perfect for Valentine’s Day! And we happened to find a channel from a guy in Pineville, KY who reviewed it, and he might be our new favorite review channel LOL!

 

