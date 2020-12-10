Kings Island Set to Open $27 Million Luxury Resort in 2021
Looks like a road trip is in our future to Mason, Ohio! Kings Island has announced that a luxury resort RV park in opening in the Spring of 2021 called Camp Cedar!
Camp Cedar will feature 73 cottages, 164 full service RV spots, plus it will feature pools, trails, ponds, walking trails, bath houses, dining options, fire pits and more!
Plus kids will be able to enjoy character appearances from the Peanut characters during special breakfasts and Smores with Snoopy!
It’s set to open in April or May!