      Weather Alert

Kings Island Set to Open $27 Million Luxury Resort in 2021

Dec 10, 2020 @ 11:52am

Looks like a road trip is in our future to Mason, Ohio! Kings Island has announced that a luxury resort RV park in opening in the Spring of 2021 called Camp Cedar!

Camp Cedar will feature 73 cottages, 164 full service RV spots, plus it will feature pools, trails, ponds, walking trails, bath houses, dining options, fire pits and more!

Plus kids will be able to enjoy character appearances from the Peanut characters during special breakfasts and Smores with Snoopy!

It’s set to open in April or May!

TAGS
2021 camping Kings Island Local luxury Ohio Resort road trip RV staycation swimming
POPULAR POSTS
You Laugh You Lose: Poor Grandma
Cheesecake Factory Brings Back Peppermint Bark Cheesecake
Guy Dresses Like Buddy The Elf To Surprise His Biological Dad
All Time Low ft. blackbear; Demi Lovato "Monsters"
Black Eyed Peas ft. Shakira "Girl Like Me"
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE