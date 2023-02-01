99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

“King Of the Hill” Is Coming Back With The Original Cast

February 1, 2023 8:06AM EST
Hulu is bringing back King Of The Hill with creator Mike Judge again leading the voice cast, with original cast members Kathy Najimy, Stephen Root, Pamela Adlon, Johnny Hardwick, and Lauren Tom all on board. The show originally ran for 13 seasons on Fox from 1997-2009, and they’ve been kicking around the idea of a revival for over five years.

No word yet on when you can see it but we’ll keep you posted!

