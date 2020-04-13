Kim Kardashian Donates to Kentucky Based Charity “Blessings in a Backpack”

Yes Kim! THANK YOU! Kim is giving a portions of her fragrance line back to Blessings in a Backpack!
View this post on Instagram
My mom @krisjenner and I are so excited to announce the launch of KKW x KRIS, our first ever @kkwfragrance collaboration. A woody, white floral fragrance with the freshness of freesia, creamy white gardenia and tuberose at the heart – I know you will love wearing it as much as I do. ❤️ In support of families and children affected by the COVID-19 crisis, we will be donating 20% of profits from ALL sales of KKW FRAGRANCE from April 15th – May 5th to @blessingsinabackpack, an organization that provides food on the weekends for children across America who might otherwise go hungry. — Shop #KKWxKRIS Wednesday, 04.15 at 12PM PDT at KKWFRAGRANCE.COM.
A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 6, 2020 at 9:00am PDT
My mom @krisjenner and I are so excited to announce the launch of KKW x KRIS, our first ever @kkwfragrance collaboration. A woody, white floral fragrance with the freshness of freesia, creamy white gardenia and tuberose at the heart – I know you will love wearing it as much as I do. ❤️ In support of families and children affected by the COVID-19 crisis, we will be donating 20% of profits from ALL sales of KKW FRAGRANCE from April 15th – May 5th to @blessingsinabackpack, an organization that provides food on the weekends for children across America who might otherwise go hungry. — Shop #KKWxKRIS Wednesday, 04.15 at 12PM PDT at KKWFRAGRANCE.COM.
A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 6, 2020 at 9:00am PDT