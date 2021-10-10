      Weather Alert

Kim Kardashian’s ‘SNL’ Monologue Was Not What We Expected

Oct 10, 2021 @ 4:55pm

Saturday night was Kim Kardashian’s big night to host Saturday Night Live. She sparred no one’s feelings in the opening monologue. She poked fun at herself, Kanye, Caitlyn, Kris Jenner, her sisters, and OJ Simpson.

Right off the top she touched on her infamous sex tape.

“When they asked me I was like, you want me to host? Why? I haven’t had a movie premiere in a really long time. Actually I had that one movie come out, and no one told me it was premiering.”

What was your favorite skit Kim on ‘SNL’?

