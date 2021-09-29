      Weather Alert

Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala Look Is Now A Halloween Costume

Sep 29, 2021 @ 6:05am

Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala look this year sparked many memes and speculation about what it meant. She explained saying “What’s more American than a head to toe t-shirt?”  Allllrighty then. So now you can sport that look at your Halloween party this year FOR $99.99!

CLICK HERE TO SEE WHERE TO BUY IT

