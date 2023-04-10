Kim Kardashian Will Be In The New Season Of “American Horror Story”

Source: YouTube

The new trailer for American Horror Story’s 12th seasons isn’t telling much beyond Kim Kardashian starring alongside AHS alum Emma Roberts.

And they are delicate? *cue the Taylor Swift song*

Ryan Murphy, the creator of the show, told The Hollywood Reporter,

Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family. Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done.

The season will be titled “Delicate” and will take after an upcoming novel Delicate Condition, a gripping thriller about a woman who becomes convinced that a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens, according to THR.

After seeing Kim K post to her own Instagram about it, one commenter mentioned this was the 2023 plot twist they didn’t see coming.