Kim Kardashian West Regrets Not Dating Kanye Sooner…And Picks A Favorite Sister
During a recent interview for Vogue Arabia, Kim Kardashian West was interviewed by her husband, when she admitted to him she regrets wasting “so much time” dating other men before finally settling down with him. She said, “I was like, ‘Damn, why did I waste so much time and energy? Why didn’t I do this sooner?’”
Topics ranged from their first date, to her obsession with fame, to her favorite sibling and even how she handles being underestimated.Kanye put Kim on the spot about money and fame and she said, “Money was always the goal but I was obsessed with fame, like, embarrassingly obsessed… I do agree that fame can be addictive.”
Oh snap…he asked who her favorite sister was and SHE ANSWERED: “It changes, just like friends or relationships go in and out. I think this year has been a really strong Kim and Khloe year. I’m obviously so close with Kendall and Kylie too but I’ve spent so much more time on this earth with Kourtney and Khloe — 16 and 17 years longer with them. We have more history, have been through so much together, and we have more friends in common. Kourtney and I will always be really close, but this year, Khloe and I really bonded.”
What about the haters who believe she won’t make it as a lawyer? “There is a misconception that I don’t actually have to study and that I’ve bought my way into getting a law degree, that’s absolutely not true. Being underestimated and over-delivering is my vibe.”
Finally…some life lessons: “I try to be a good person and to take my mistakes and make them into a better experience — to learn and grow from them and move on.”