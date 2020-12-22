      Weather Alert

Kim Kardashian West Is Giving Away $500 To 1,000

Dec 22, 2020 @ 5:57am

Kim Kardashian West is spreading some holiday cheer by giving away $500 to $1000 of her followers. Kim posted on Twitter about the rough year everyone has had and how she wants to “spread the love” via Cash App.

Kim told her followers to share their $Cashtag and use the hashtag #KKWHoliday for a chance to win.  Tweets came pouring in along with reasons why people needed the holiday cash.

This would be such a blessing because I’m pregnant with my first baby,” wrote one follower.

Struggling with tuition,” wrote another.

One mother posted a picture of her kids along with a message commending Kardashian and calling her, “an inspiration to badass, hardworking Moms everywhere!

How are you spreading love like Kim Kardashian this holiday season?

