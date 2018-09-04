Kim Kardashian Says She’s Not Drake’s ‘Kiki’…But Nick Cannon Might Know Something

Kim Kardashian is officially denying she’s ‘Kiki’ from Drake’s song “In My Feelings”.

Fans started to connect some dots because that’s her nickname in her family and the name of a color of one of her KKW Beauty lipsticks. The other clue people on social media are using to connect the dots is from Drake’s collab with Kylie’s baby daddy Travis Scott — “Sicko Mode.” Drake’s home is pretty close to Kim’s and the lyric goes … “I crept down the block, made a right, cut the lights, paid the price.” She said, “Never happened. End of story.”

But then Nick Cannon said during an interview on Complex’s “Everyday Struggle.”… “Stepping back as a fan, there is something real personal Drake holds over that whole family. Like, y’all don’t want me to let this out.”

Whaaaaaat does that mean??

