Kim Kardashian Says Regret Smells Like McGriddles

Kim Kardashian says that regret smells like McGriddles during an interview? Honestly Kim, if it is wrong to smell like fast food, then we don’t want to be right.

“In-n-Out cheese fries and a cheeseburger. Or McDonald’s McGriddles. Maybe more McDonald’s because I don’t really regret when I go to In-n-Out,” Kim K tried to explain. “I’m like, ‘Damn that was good and totally worth it.’ But with McDonald’s, I go overboard and get everything, and then feel guilty. Or pancakes with syrup … and bacon … it just smells like all of that.”

Taking a wild guess this is a food eaten when drunk or hungover.

When asked what her husband Kanye West smells like, she told the universe ‘a rich person’…? What in the world Kim? Clearly we aren’t rich enough to know what this smells like! At least he does not smell like regret!

“I can’t explain it, but like a rich person,” the reality star, 38, said during her interview with The Cut that was published on Monday. This does not help us out anymore Kim! To try to help us out a little more, she added, “Like … money, I don’t know! He smells like what you think a really expensive, Saint Laurent fragrance campaign would be.”

We still have literally zero idea what this smells like. Kim decided to continue describing the smells of her family members as a nice little follow up though!

Here is the list of each of her family member’s scents!

Kendall: “Kendall has no scent — which is a good thing. She’s just always smells fresh and clean, and smells like a supermodel — exactly what you think she would smell like,” Kardashian said of her 23-year-old sister. Considering she is a Victoria’s Secret Model, makes sense? Just like how Kanye is rich, his scent makes sense too that he smells like a rich person! Now Kendall smells like a supermodel!!!

Kylie: So what does Kylie smell like? Lipstick, for her makeup line? Kylie Jenner actually has a scent that people can relate to! Her 21-year-old sister Kylie “always smells like one of my original fragrances that have gardenias and jasmine.”

Kourtney: Kourtney smells like all-natural products.

Khloé: She smells like rich oils. Again, we are not sure what “rich” smells like but this time she goes on to further the description as “very fruity, but rich in scent. She also likes very white florals.”