Kim Kardashian Poses Mostly Nude for Richardson

Kim Kardashian did something completely new and very unexpected when she recently posed nude for erotica magazine Richardson.

This is news that probably shouldn’t come as a shock to anyone at this point. Nonetheless, here it is; Kim Kardashian has posed mostly nude for erotica magazine Richardson. It’s the magazine’s 20th anniversary so they thought they’d celebrate by having Kim grace the cover, topless and spread eagle. All the sensitive areas are covered, mind you.

While we cannot post the photos on this page, you can check them out HERE if you wish. I think it goes without saying but just in case – you should know the photos are Not Safe for Work.