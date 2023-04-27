Kim Kardashian Might Leave TV For Law

Source: YouTube

Kim Kardashian kicked the idea around of leaving reality TV to be an attorney full time, and her dad is a big inspiration. She was chatting with Poppy Harlow at the 2023 Time100 Summit, and said, “I joke with my mom — who’s my manager — I say, ‘Kim K is retiring, and I’m just going to be an attorney. So you can go help my siblings so you can still have a job.”

She plans to take the official bar exam in February 2025 after passing the baby bar in 2021. “I would be just as happy being an attorney full-time and doing that. The journey just really opened up my eyes to so much,” she said. “It gets overwhelming because there’s so much to be done… I would totally spend more time doing that — cameras, no cameras.” Her late father was attorney Robert Kardashian and has been a driving force in her pursuit of becoming a lawyer.