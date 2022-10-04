Kim Kardashian Launched A True Crime Podcast

Kim Kardashian is taking a criminal justice reform angle with the true crime podcast she just launched on Spotify. On Monday, she released the first two episodes of Kim Kardashian’s The System: The Case Of Kevin Keith. Subsequent episodes will be released Mondays.

The eight-episode story is narrated by Kardashian and veteran true crime producer Lori Rothschild Ansaldi. It explores the case of Kevin Keith, a man convicted of a triple homicide who, for nearly three decades, has been working alongside his family to prove he was wrongly accused. “Over the course of eight episodes, Kardashian and Rothschild Ansaldi will work with investigators, experts, and more to discuss the complexities of Keith’s case, expose cracks within the story and highlight ways in which our legal system is broken,” an official description reads.