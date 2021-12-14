Kim Kardashian Is One Step Closer To Being A Lawyer

Kim Kardshian announced on Instagram that after two years of studying and three attempts at taking it, she has passed the California “baby bar” exam, also known as the First-Year Law Students’ Examination, according to the California State Bar website.
First-year law students attending a “degree program at a State Bar-unaccredited registered law school, through the Law Office Study Program and those without two years of college work attending a Committee of Bar Examiners- or an American Bar Association-accredited law school” must pass the exam in order to be eligible to sit for the bar, the website states.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)
A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)
In her lengthy post, Kardashian said she failed the exam three times during the two-year journey.
“But I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!!” she wrote, noting she had Covid-19 on the third attempt with a “104 fever but I’m not making excuses.”
“In California, the way I’m studying law you need to take 2 bar exams, this was just the first one but with the harder pass rate,” she added. “I was told by top lawyers that this was a close to impossible journey and harder than the traditional law school route but it was my only option and it feels so so sooooo good to be here and on my way to achieving my goals.”
On a personal note, she is asking the court to declare her legally single as her divorce from Kanye West is ongoing. She filed documents to move forward with her divorce and requested to be legally single after she first filed for divorce from the rapper in February. In her latest filing, obtained by PEOPLE on Monday, Kardashian asked to have child custody and property matters be separate from her marital status. It states: “The parties’ marriage has irremediably broken down. [Kardashian] no longer desires to be married to [West],” the documents state. “There are simply no compelling reasons not to grant a motion to bifurcate and terminate marital status in this case.”