      Weather Alert

Kim Kardashian is Making Undergarments for the U.S. Olympic Team

Jun 30, 2021 @ 6:21am

Yes, you read that correctly. Amongst the Kim Kardashian empire is her company SKIMS who just partnered with Team USA!

SKIMS is set to provide loungewear, pajamas, and undergarments for the USA Olympic athletes as they take on the Tokyo Olympic games. She is an official provider for the athletes and couldn’t be more excited to do so as she announced it on her IG page.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

TAGS
Kim Kardashian Olympics olympics 2021 skims Tokyo
POPULAR POSTS
Kelly Tries Twizzlers For The First Time...EVER
You Laugh You Lose: Keep It Up!
Kanye West Is Suing Walmart For Ripping Off His Yeezys
Woman Who Caused Massive Pileup At Tour de France Will Be Sued By Event Organizers
5K For Kids Was A Huge Success!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On