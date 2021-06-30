Kim Kardashian is Making Undergarments for the U.S. Olympic Team

Yes, you read that correctly. Amongst the Kim Kardashian empire is her company SKIMS who just partnered with Team USA!
SKIMS is set to provide loungewear, pajamas, and undergarments for the USA Olympic athletes as they take on the Tokyo Olympic games. She is an official provider for the athletes and couldn’t be more excited to do so as she announced it on her IG page.
