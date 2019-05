LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 04: Kim Kardashian West attends the 2017 LACMA Art + Film Gala Honoring Mark Bradford and George Lucas presented by Gucci at LACMA on November 4, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for LACMA)

She is going to make a pretty good laywer!

Kim Kardashian West is doing some serious business when it comes to helping the incarcerated.

Behind the scenes, Kim and her legal team have help free 17 inmates in the last three months.

Many of them had already been in jail for years on life sentences for low-level drug crimes.

The 90 Days Of Freedom initiative was executed by Kim’s attorney, Brittany K. Barnett, and lawyer MiAngel Cody.