99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Kim Kardashian Had The Perfect Outfit For Janet Jackson’s Concert

June 6, 2024 7:51AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Kim Kardashian picked the perfect outfit to see Janet Jackson in concert in Palm Desert…it was Janet’s actual costume from her 1993 “If” music video. Kardashian scored the outfit at auction in 2021 for $25,000.

Jackson later shared Kardashian’s post with the caption, “Thank u so much @kimkardashian! 💖💖 I hope ‘IF’ gives u as much pleasure as it did me 😘.” Kardashian also bought Princess Diana’s pendant in 2023.

BTW Kardashian is still working on becoming a lawyer!

MORE HERE

More about:
auction
concert
If
janet jackson
Kim Kardashian
outfit
Palm Desert

POPULAR POSTS

1

Nurse Saves Cyclist With CPR While Singing "Staying Alive"
2

Ashley Madison Lists Top Cities For Cheaters
3

School Bus Driver Retires After 70 Years On The Job
4

Man Surprises His Grandpa With His Fully Restored 1954 Truck
5

Valedictorian Delivers Speech Right After Dad's Funeral

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE