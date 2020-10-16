      Weather Alert

Kim Kardashian, Dax Shepard, Tyler Perry and More Join ‘Paw Patrol’ Animated Film

Oct 16, 2020 @ 7:05am
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 18: Kim Kardashian West of 'The Justice Project' speaks onstage during the 2020 Winter TCA Tour Day 12 at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 18, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Paw Patrol, Paw Patrol, whenever you’re in trouble… if you’re a parent you KNOW ‘Paw Patrol’. The animated series on Nickelodeon all about crime fighting dogs and their faithful leader Ryder to guide them along. And now, it’s being turned into a star studded animated feature!

Kim Kardashian, Tyler Perry, Dax Shepard and more have all signed up to lend their voices to the animated films officially putting them in the “cool mom” category according to Kim.

It’s coming August 2021!

TAGS
2021 dax shepard Kim Kardashian Nickelodeon Paw Patrol Tyler Perry
