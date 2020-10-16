Kim Kardashian, Dax Shepard, Tyler Perry and More Join ‘Paw Patrol’ Animated Film
Paw Patrol, Paw Patrol, whenever you’re in trouble… if you’re a parent you KNOW ‘Paw Patrol’. The animated series on Nickelodeon all about crime fighting dogs and their faithful leader Ryder to guide them along. And now, it’s being turned into a star studded animated feature!
Kim Kardashian, Tyler Perry, Dax Shepard and more have all signed up to lend their voices to the animated films officially putting them in the “cool mom” category according to Kim.
It’s coming August 2021!