Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Are Officially Divorced
November 30, 2022 8:52AM EST
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have officially settled their divorce. They agreed on joint custody with “equal access” to their four kids. Ye will also have to send Kim $200,000 per month in child support.
“As for property, the division of assets is in accordance with their prenup,” a source told TMZ. “And, according to the prenup, both Kim and Kanye waived spousal support.” Ye reportedly gave Kim the $4.5 million house he purchased next door. “The home borders Kim’s lot, so she’ll likely just tear it down—as it needs a ton of work—and add to her acreage,” TMZ wrote. He still owns a $60M Malibu beach house as well as properties in Calabasas, Chicago, Belgium, and Wyoming.
