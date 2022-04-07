Kim, Kanye and Rihanna Makes Forbes’ List of Billionaires

Forbes released its annual billionaires list and exes Kim Kardashian and Kanye West each earned a spot for the second year in a row. West jumped up more than 200 spots from his place last year to 1,513 on the list. His $2 billion fortune is credited largely to his Yeezy sneaker deal with Adidas. Kardashian came in at No. 1,645, improving by more than 1,000 spots and has $1.8 billion net worth from reality TV, a mobile game, cosmetics and shapewear. Rihanna is a newbie with her $1.7 billion thanks to Fenty Beauty.