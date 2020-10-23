Kim K Turns 40 With A Super Sentimental Surprise Party And Recreated Choreographed Dance From Her 10th Birthday
How else do you mark a milestone birthday like your 40th when you’re Kim Kardashian West??? Of course the party was elaborate but very sentimental. She was greeted by her late dad’s voice and videos from her 1st birthday. Then they escorted her through stations staged like the themes from childhood birthday parties with old home videos. They recreated a dance Kris had her friends perform at her 10th birthday party, and they found the white BMW she was gifted when she was 16.
Lots of friends sent her birthday wishes on Twitter to mark her big day October 21st…
Of course…Kanye!
They threw her a surprise party (everyone got tested for COVID first), complete with a choreographed dance they recreated from when they were kids…then they went to a private island to continue the party!
MORE HERE