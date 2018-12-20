Kids Left Home Alone Were Found by Cops Watching the Most Ironic Movie

Family on Christmas eve at fireplace. Kids opening Xmas presents. Children under Christmas tree with gift boxes. Decorated living room with traditional fire place. Cozy warm winter evening at home.

2 kids left home alone watching “Home Alone”….does it get any more ironic?? The puns and jokes are out of this world until you realize this actually happened with a 4 and 7 year old because mom couldn’t get a babysitter. Annnnnd the cops were called. YIKES!

The boys, ages 7 and 4, from Muncie, Indiana, were found by cops watching the movie in their home. It was also noted that these kids were by no means left at home on accident. Mom said that the youngest brother was sick and needed a babysitter so she left his older brother home from school to watch him, so that way mommy could go to work!

The cops received an anonymous message about the boys so they went to check in. The kids called their Aunt after multiple knocks from the cops! The Aunt came over and convinced the boys to open the door.

Mom came home from work, got arrested (not in front of her kids) and said she had been gone since 7AM! The kids stayed home with their aunt. As fun as the movie “Home Alone” is, let’s not reenact it at home! We’re still not over the kids choice of movie to watch while home alone though!

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

We Have New Custom B&K Stickers Audrey Was Back On Rachael Ray…And Has A Cookbook Feel Good: Young Girl’s Message To Santa The WORST Christmas Candy Macaulay Culkin is Back as Kevin McCallister in New Google Commercial This Man is Spreading His Seed Far and Wide With PRIDE!!
Comments