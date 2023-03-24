Kids Have To Be Rescued From the Staten Island Sewer

Source: YouTube

From the “my son better never” file…And #SettingTheBar…Five boys between the ages of 11 and 12 had to be rescued after they crawled through a storm drain tunnel in New York City and got lost.

They walked about a quarter mile and then called 911 when they couldn’t find their way back. Finding them was tough because they didn’t know how to tell the dispatcher where they were! Many of their phones were on low battery so they couldn’t use them for light very well. Firefighters said the boys were in the tunnel for about an hour. Nobody was injured but they were lucky one of them could get a signal to call for help!

As for one of the boys, Declan…his mom was relieved he’s ok but Declan is totally grounded!